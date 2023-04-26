RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes are coming to the way people get around Downtown Raleigh.

Tuesday night, the city hosted an open house for people to share feedback on a project that would change the layout of Person and Blount streets.

After living on both of those streets for years, Rob Miller said he’s seen a lot of close calls when drivers turn the wrong way down one of the one-way streets, especially near the Krispy Kreme on Person Street.

“Especially late at night when people aren’t really paying much attention and you can’t see the one-way signs,” Miller said. “They’re looking at the hot donuts now sign and they’re not looking at the one-way signs.”

That’s why he likes the City of Raleigh’s plan to convert Blount and Person streets into two-way streets between Edenton Street and Wake Forest Road.

The project is part of the recommendations in a Blount and Person streets corridor study adopted by the council in 2012.

The city’s Transportation Supervisor Jason Myers said one benefit of two-way traffic is that it tends to encourage drivers to slow down. He said one downside is it doesn’t allow for as many cars.

CBS 17 asked why the two-way streets won’t continue south of Edenton St. Myers said that south of Edenton St., there are other traffic calming measures that are a part of this plan, but the streets need to remain one-way due to future Bus Rapid Transit plans.

The project also improves bike lanes.

People at the meeting expressed concerns that less street parking will lead to cars spilling over onto neighborhood streets.

Roundabouts are also planned for Delway and Person Streets and at Wake Forest Road and Automotive Way.

Myers said placing a roundabout on Automotive Way could reduce the possibility of serious crashes.

“Because of the very odd traffic movements there, there’s a fair amount of crashes, though they’re not really serious to my knowledge, the roundabout will help make that a little bit more legible more comfortable for people, make it a lot easier to walk in that area, which it’s not now,” he said.

Myers said converting one-way streets to two-way streets has been part of the city’s plans for Downtown for years.

Some streets the city has previously converted are Hargett, Martin, South and Lenoir streets. He said there are plans to convert Jones and Lane as well. He said the city might also consider looking at Salisbury and Wilmington streets.

The estimated cost is $9.4 million. The project manager said Winter 2025 is the earliest construction would begin.

You can click here to give feedback on the project through May 7.