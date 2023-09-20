RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Oct. 13, 2022, will be one year since five people were killed and two injured during a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood. The suspect was identified as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Support and healing events are now being organized to help those who continue to grieve.

The City of Raleigh will be putting together two Raleigh Healing Together events to honor the victims, survivors and emergency responders. During the event on Oct. 13, there will be a quiet remembrance ceremony guided by the Chaplain from the Raleigh Fire Department and I-Care, and the Raleigh Police Department’s interfaith team of community members.

On Oct. 14, the event will focus on honoring those who responded to the calls for help during the tragic event and those who helped those hurt at WakeMed. There will be resources on health, nutrition, mental health and gun violence prevention.

The event on Friday Oct. 13 will be held at the Raleigh Municipal Building beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The event on Saturday Oct. 14 will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nash Square.