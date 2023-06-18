RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews were seen responding to a house fire Sunday morning in Wake County.

At about 7 a.m., fire and EMS crews were called to the 10500 block of Ray Road off of Norwood Road in Raleigh in reference to a fire.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said multiple agencies were responding including the Raleigh Fire Department, Northern Wake Fire Department and Durham Fire Department.

They said there were about seven fire trucks and more than a dozen firefighters at the home.

The fire appeared to damage the roof and a window was broken out.

It is not known what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.