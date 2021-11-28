Grandmother suffers smoke inhalation as Raleigh house fire displaces family of 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family of seven was displaced from their Raleigh home after a fire Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. at a three-bedroom home in the 2200 block of Lockwood Folly Lane, which is in a neighborhood just east of South New Hope Road in southeastern Raleigh.

The fire began in a closet of the single-story home. Between 30 and 35 firefighters responded to the scene, according to Ian Toms, a Raleigh Fire Department division chief.

Soon after crews arrived, the fire was quickly extinguished, but the home was damaged enough that the family was displaced, Toms said.

The grandmother of the family suffered smoke inhalation and will likely not be taken to a hospital. Instead, Toms said she will be treated at the scene by EMS crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was released.