RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday a house fire was reported in the 100 block of Bluff Street in south Raleigh.

At 11:25 a.m., a CBS 17 crew confirmed it was a residence fire and a heavy presence of EMS, police and fire units are on the scene.

According to division chief Robert Hodge of the Raleigh Fire Department, two residents were in the home and both got out safely. No injuries to the residents or firefighters are reported.

Responding to the scene were a total of 30 firefighters, Hodge said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross will be assisting the families who will be displaced as a result of the fire.

WNCN photo/Darran Todd

This is a developing story. CBS 17 is awaiting further details from the responding crews.