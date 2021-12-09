Raleigh house fire triggered by malfunction with gas logs, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A problem with gas logs burning in a Raleigh home triggered a fire, officials said Thursday night.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a two-story home in the 9700 block of Batesville Drive, according to Raleigh fire officials.

A malfunction with gas fire logs triggered a fire that burned part of the exterior of the home, said Rich Siebel, a battalion chief with Raleigh Fire Department.

Crews had to rip part of the exterior of the home open to make sure the fire was out.

No one was injured in the fire and no one was displaced.

The neighborhood is located in northwest Raleigh just off Leesville Road near Hickory Grove Church Road.