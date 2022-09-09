RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh died Friday morning after being assaulted with a weapon by other inmates, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say Ronald S. Rhodes, 35, was being housed in Central Prison as a “safekeeper” at the request of Wake County. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the recreation yard.

A safekeeper is an offender who is temporarily housed at a state prison facility pre-trial. County jails request the state take in safekeepers for a variety of reasons to include treatment for mental or physical health reasons, or to avoid housing co-defendants together or if the individual’s safety has been threatened.

The prison’s first responders performed life-saving measures on Rhodes until paramedics arrived, according to officials. Paramedics also attempted life-saving measures, however, Rhodes was pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m.

Central Prison has been placed on lockdown while State Capitol Police investigate. The Department of Public Safety is also investigating.