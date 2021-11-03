Raleigh installs ‘scooter corrals’ in Glenwood South in effort to keep them off sidewalks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re tired of seeing scooters scattered on the sidewalk in the Glenwood South area of Raleigh then you’re not alone – the city is tired of it, too.

In an effort to reduce the number of scooters left on sidewalks in the popular restaurant and nightlife district, the City of Raleigh has now installed more than a dozen “scooter corrals” in the area.

Along Glenwood Avenue and W. Johnson Street, you might now notice scooter parking signs on the streets.

“Scooter parking corrals dedicate a safe place for scooter companies to deploy their vehicles while keeping sidewalks clear for pedestrians,” said Barbara Godwin, bike and mobility coordinator with the City of Raleigh, in a news release. “They also provide space for users to end their trip in a responsible manner.”

According to Godwin, the Raleigh Department of Transportation has installed eight corrals on Glenwood Avenue, two on W. Johnson Street, two on W. North Street, and one on Tucker Street.

Curb space that was already zoned as “no parking” areas were incorporated into the plan for the corrals and no parking spaces in the busy district were lost to scooter corrals.

“Fire hydrant clearance, line of sight and corner clearances will constitute the space that will absorb the dedicated scooter parking,” the release said. “A private parking deck entrance that is no longer in use will also be used for this new infrastructure.”

“The addition of these scooter parking solutions is another solid step in advancing safe and accessible micromobility in Raleigh”, said Michael Moore, transportation director, in the release. “We expect the lessons learned with these parking options will help us and our partners at Bolt, Lime, and Spin continue to expand mobility options across the city.”

According to city officials, Raleigh scooter riders have taken more than 180,800 trips since the relaunch of approved scooter service in Raleigh this past summer.

Click here for more information on Raleigh’s E-Scooter program.