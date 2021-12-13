Raleigh internet personalities join ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Raleigh internet personalities have joined the competition on the newest season of “The Amazing Race” on CBS 17.

Penn and Kim Holderness are among the 11 teams vying for the $1 million prize on the 33rd race around the world.

The Holderness family first went viral in 2013 with “Christmas Jammies” – their take on Will Smith’s “Miami.”

In a press release in Dec. 2020, the family claimed to have written 150 songs in 2020 – many being parodies.

The Amazing Race began shooting in Feb. 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

“We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall,” Bertram van Munster said, the co-creator and executive producer of the show.

The show was finally able to complete shooting this fall.

The two-hour premiere of the 33rd edition of the Amazing Race airs on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on CBS 17. Host Phil Keoghan will also be returning, who has hosted every season.

Penn Holderness worked at WNCN from 2007-13.

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.