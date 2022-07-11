RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh water crews are closing an intersection in Raleigh in the early hours of Tuesday through Friday evening for a sewer improvement project.

The intersection of E. Lenoir and S. State streets will be closed with the 800 block of E. Lenoir Street between Freeman Street and Quarry Street also impacted.

The full road closure will force parking restrictions and require Raleigh water officials to enforce designated areas for other parking options.

The project will impact traffic and all drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible. Finally, any motorists passing through are asked to be aware of traffic signs, including, closures, traffic cones and crews working.

The intersection will be shut down starting Tuesday at 7 a.m. and will reopen Friday around 7 p.m., a news release from Raleigh officials said.