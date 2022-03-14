RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh has started to the design phase of a million-dollar upgrade to a stretch of Lake Boone Trail.

The Lake Boone Trail Safety Improvement Project will span from the Interstate-440 ramps to Ridge Road.

The stretch is currently a four-lane street without turn lanes. It also has few crossings for pedestrians and and few bike lanes. Pavement along this area also needs resurfacing, according to the city.

Courtesy: City of Raleigh. Click image to enlarge.

AMT Engineering was selected as the design consultant for the project. A virtual open house meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for March 16 at 6 p.m.

The city said the ultimate purpose of the project is to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Upgrades will included the addition of buffered bike lanes east of I-440 and a median refuge. Drivers can also expect upgraded traffic lights. New curbs will have upgraded ramps to conform with ADA standards.

At the eastbound I-440 ramp on Lake Boone Trail, a left-turn only lane will be installed to allow for entrance onto the interstate. The right lane would be used for through traffic. A pedestrian refuge island will be installed here to allow for access of a bus stop and House Creek Greenway Trail.

Courtesy: City of Raleigh. Click image to enlarge.

Between Stillwater Drive and Ridge Road, traffic will reduce to three-lanes to make room for buffered bike lanes at Ridge Road. The city said a safety analysis found it would be best to eliminate left turns in and out of Thomas Road because of limited sight.

Construction is expected to start at the end of the year with completion expected summer 2023. Before then, Raleigh’s city council will need to approve a final design. The North Carolina Department of Transportation also needs to approve of the project.

Courtesy: City of Raleigh.

The total estimated cost of the project comes out to $1.57 million with about $1.3 million going into construction and the remainder being spent on design. The city received a $1.02 million grant to pay for construction costs.