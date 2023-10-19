RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A city-wide fashion show was held Thursday at one of Raleigh’s newest developments.

It was a big night for Raleigh Iron Works, as Raleigh Fashion Fest created some buzz as new businesses and people moved into the development.

The streets filled with visitors and vendors.

“We have two fashion shows, we have live music, we have a DJ and we have over 50 vendors that are popping up,” said Karly Wilson with Raleigh is Growing.

Raleigh Fashion Fest at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Raleigh Fashion Fest at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Raleigh Fashion Fest at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The event’s proceeds benefited The Women’s Center, which provides at-risk and homeless women with support services and programming to break cycles of poverty.

Raleigh Fashion Fest was the first large, city-wide event to be held at Raleigh Iron Works — the new, 19-acre development off of Atlantic Avenue just north of downtown.

Grubb Ventures invested $150 million to transform steel warehouses into a place where people can live and work.

“We’re really excited to debut Raleigh Iron Works,” Wilson said. “It’s something we’ve been excited about for a long time.”

Beatniks at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The event showcased new businesses moving in, like Beatniks, Urban Pothos and Amelia’s Flowers.

“This is going to be their first impression of the store, so it’s coming together really great,” said Luke Saggs, who opened his clothing store Beatniks for the special occasion. A grand opening is scheduled Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to join Raleigh’s newest and most innovative retail hub. Raleigh Iron Works eat, live, play atmosphere is a perfect setting for the modern, boho Urban Pothos shopping experience,” said Jose Harvey, owner of Urban Pothos.

“We love the concept,” said Mattie Bush, owner of Nashville-based Amelia’s Flowers. “It reminds me a lot of what’s happening in Nashville, and so it felt very familiar for us and we love the neighbors, and it just seems like a really good spot to be in.”

Amelia’s Flowers at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Amelia’s Flowers at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Amelia’s Flowers at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

More businesses are moving in too. In just a few weeks on Nov. 1, this year’s Triangle Pop-Up Holiday Shop is set to open.

The owner picks a different location every year.

“We are really excited about this one because Raleigh Iron Works is a new up-and-coming development here. Everything is starting to get open and there’s a lot of buzz about it, and it’s beautiful if you haven’t been here yet,” said Sarah Moody, owner of the Triangle Pop-Up Holiday Shop.

Forge at Raleigh Iron Works (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The development’s apartment building, Forge at Raleigh Iron Works, is also growing.

“This community is really enticing due to the nice art feel, individual companies, small businesses feel. And it’s just very different from a lot of things in the area,” said Leasing Specialist Molly Wank.

Raleigh Fashion Fest runs Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

More events are expected to be held at Raleigh Iron Works in the coming months.