RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new development in midtown Raleigh is now open for people to live, work and shop.

Raleigh Iron Works, a 19-acre property off of Atlantic Avenue just south of Crabtree Creek Trail, is already drawing crowds.

“It took off honestly faster than we could’ve imagined, and it just kind of excelled from there,” said Joshua Robb, general manager of Eastcut Sandwich Bar, which moved to Raleigh Iron Works in June.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Just next door, a multi-family apartment building is now open. It’s called Forge at Raleigh Iron Works.

“We welcomed our first residents of the apartments about two weeks ago,” said Chris Garrard, Director of Property Management for real estate agency Grubb Ventures.

He said the building contains 219 units. As of Thursday, about 28 of them were already full.

“We already have some regulars from people who have come next door,” Robb said. “They’re starting to pick out their menu favorites and come by on their evenings and everything like that, so once that fills up it’s going to be full game time for sure.”

Honoring history with art

The new development is also home to work from local artists – honoring the history of the Double Gable building and Bow Truss building, where munitions were built for World War I.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

The property also has a bench made out to pulleys and a beam from the original site.

“We have incorporated all of our historic photography throughout the district,” Garrard said. “We’ve partnered with a local poet that will also be sharing his inspiration throughout the district as well.”

He said they also have a mural, graffiti art and paintings.

An investment in the community

CBS 17 asked Garrard how much money the investment will bring to Raleigh. He said it’s hard to tell since it’s still early in the process, but it would likely be similar to what we’re seeing from other districts in the area.

“I just think this development has a different touch to it,” said Ben Codispoti, owner and personal trainer at FX Fitness, a gym on the property. “It’s warm, it’s very much a community.”

His gym, the first business to open on the property, is one example of how these businesses benefit each other and attract more people to the area.

“We actually do have a customer, who was a customer here first, that decided to sign a lease there and now he lives there,” he said about the new apartment building.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

By the end of the year, more units at Raleigh Iron Works will be occupied, with businesses like:

Brodeto (Italian and Croatian Restaurant)

Beatniks (Men’s Clothing Shop)

YoBa (Yoga Studio)

Andia’s Ice Cream is also holding a soft opening beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Raleigh Iron Works and keep up-to-date with their latest announcements.