RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the most affordable state capital in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The study, 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, ranked Raleigh the second best capital city in the country.

It ranked Austin, Texas as the best.

The overall ranking was based on the following categories: Affordability, Economic Well-Being, Quality of Education & Health and Quality of Life.

The study ranked Raleigh number one when it comes to Overall Affordability.

The category weighed factors like Unemployment Rate and Median Household Income (adjusted for cost of living), which Raleigh also ranked number one in.

Raleigh also ranked high in other categories.

The City of Oaks was ranked number four for cities with the least Premature Death Rate, number five for Percentage of Adults with a Bachelor’s Degree and number five for Crime Rate.

In the study, Raleigh ranked the lowest in Housing Affordability (number 24) and K-12 School System Quality (number 25).

For the other overall categories, Raleigh ranked number four for Quality of Education & Health, number seven for Economic Well-Being and number ten for Quality of Life.

The top 10 best state capitals, according to the study, are as follows:

Austin, Texas Raleigh, N.C. Madison, Wisconsin Boise, Idaho Lincoln, Nebraska Salt Lake City, Utah Concord, New Hampshire Denver, Colorado Atlanta, Georgia Columbus, Ohio

Click here to read the full study.