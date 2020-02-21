Raleigh is 10th fastest growing city in US, report says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While population growth across the U.S. has slowed in recent years, Raleigh’s population boom continues.

A report by Car Insurance Companies shows Raleigh gained 38,196 residents between 2013 and 2018, an 8.9 percent increase.

That makes Raleigh the 10th fastest-growing large city in America.

The fastest-growing age group in this increase? People between 65 and 74 years old, the report says.

“Retirees also find Raleigh appealing, with plenty of cultural offerings, low living costs, and mild winters,” Car Insurance Companies wrote.

Charlotte sits at No. 7 on the fastest-growing list. The Queen City gained 80,315 residents between 2013 and 2018.

Seattle is No. 1 on the list – gaining 90,731 residents.

Seattle is one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. but a “combination of high-paying tech jobs and no state income tax help attract new residents,” the report says.

Top 10 fastest-growing large cities

Seattle Fort Worth, Texas Miami Tampa Denver Austin, Texas Charlotte Atlanta Mesa, Arizona Raleigh

Texas, Florida, California, and Arizona recorded the largest absolute population increases while New York, Illinois, West Virginia, and Louisiana saw the largest decreases.

The U.S. has only seen a population increase of 3.5 percent from 2013 to 2018.

