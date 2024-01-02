RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2021, the City of Raleigh was awarded $73.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Federal ARPA dollars were allocated to municipalities to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of those $73.2 million, the city has allocated all but about $1.43 million. Federal law requires municipalities to decide how to use their money by December and to spend it by December 2026.

The city has split up that spending into five categories: economic recovery, housing/homelessness, community health, transit, and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, city council voted to reallocate about $6.5 million previously slated for other uses into four hyper-focused categories.

Category One will address downtown needs. The city wants to install Wi-Fi and shade structures at City Plaza on Fayetteville Street. Together, those investments total $525,000.

Category Two will allocate $1.8 million to support community and city projects. Those projects include an upfit to support Southeast Raleigh Promise and redesign the Lichtin Plaza at the Martin Marietta Center of the Performing Arts.

Category Three will allocate $1.3 million to conduct various studies and assessments. Those studies include a railroad quiet zone study and a Glenwood South traffic study.

Category Four will provide $2.9 million to support public safety equipment purchases for Raleigh Police and Fire departments.

The city has until the end of the year to determine how to spend the remaining $1.43 million unallocated dollars.