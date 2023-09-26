RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you consider yourself a clumsy person?

Raleigh is one of the clumsiest cities in the U.S., according to a new study from tech care company Asurion.

The company said they looked at data from their own insurance claims and store repair data in addition to outside data like online searches for sprained ankles and the number of personal injury attorneys per capita.

For example, they looked at Google trends data surrounding the frequency of online searches for phrases like “I think I sprained my ankle” or “I dropped my phone and the screen is cracked.”

After analyzing a year’s worth of data from Feb. 2022 to Feb. 2023, the study found Raleigh to be the third clumsiest city in America.

Researchers have some theories as to why cities like Raleigh may be clumsier than others.

According to their analysis, cities may rank high in terms of clumsiness for living in hotter parts of the U.S., having a higher population of kids and having a larger percentage of people who drink alcohol.

The study’s Top 10 Clumsiest Cities are as follows:

New Orleans, La. Rochester, N.Y. Raleigh, N.C. Atlanta, Ga. Fresno, Calif. Birmingham, Ala. Richmond, Va. Jacksonville, Fla. Hartford, Conn. Louisville, Ky.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the study also ranked the Top 10 Most Graceful Cities:

Seattle, Wash. Providence, R.I. New York, N.Y. Boston, Mass. San Francisco, Calif. Los Angeles, Calif. Minneapolis, Minn. Chicago, Ill. Miami, Fla. Tucson, Ariz.

Click here to read the full study.