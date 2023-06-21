RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh was one of the more than 1,000 cities worldwide to celebrate Make Music Day on Wednesday.

Raleigh event organizers threw nearly a dozen events around the city, free for everyone.

The City of Raleigh Museum was an anchor point for multiple musical events. At noon, the museum hosted George Douglas for a beginner’s lesson on the harmonica.

“The thing I like about harmonica is it’s a very simple instrument and you can play very simple tunes very quickly so it’s very reinforcing. It’s also something that’s extremely portable,” said Douglas.

More than a dozen guests attended the event, with many parents seeing it as a perfect opportunity to get their kids out of the house during summer break.

Local comedian Victoria Niemeyer brought her kids to the lesson so that music would be more accessible in their lives. Niemeyer added,

“I love what local traction we have here for the music scene, so personally, I just wanted my kids to be exposed to being comfortable with instruments like this,” Niemeyer said.

Make Music Day started in France in 1982 to mark the summer solstice. The spirit of the holiday imagines free, live music events on every street corner, park, and rooftop.

In France, nearly 8 percent of residents have taken part in the event in some capacity, whether playing an instrument or singing. Since its first year, Make Music Day has spread to more than 120 countries.

In Raleigh, there have been various Make Music Day events throughout the decades, but event organizers Lisa Snedeker and Rick Henderson said they lacked consistency and lost all momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After encouragement from the national Make Music Day liaison in Nashville, Tennessee, Henderson said that he recruited Lisa to spearhead the event together.

“Their national chapter liaison started the chapter in Nashville, Tennessee, and he said, ‘I did it, you can too’ and so we did,” Henderson recounted.

The pair hope the event will only continue to grow as it becomes a mainstay in Raleigh.