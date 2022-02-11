Raleigh kitten will stand on national stage during Super Bowl pregame festivities

Sunny, a 16-week-old Raleigh kitten available for adoption, will be in the Super Bowl pregame festivity PUPPY BOWL on Sunday (SAFEHavenforcats.org).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh furry friend will be featured during PUPPY BOWL XVIII, the animal edition of the NFL’s Super Bowl that prelude’s the league’s biggest night on Sunday.

Before Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, it’ll be cats versus dogs on a smaller stage in the 18th running of the “PUPPY BOWL.”

Sunny, an adoptable cat at SAFE Haven for Cats Adoption Center in Raleigh, will be featured during the Bowl’s “Adoptables” segment a spokesperson for the adoption center said.

“Photos and videos of her will air during the show to millions of viewers across the country,” the spokesperson said. “SAFE Haven staff and Sunny are not physically traveling to the PUPPY BOWL. Still, Sunny will be featured in video and photo segments during the broadcast.”



A live link to adopt Sunny will go live at 2 p.m. eastern on Sunday during the PUPPY BOWL (SAFEHavenforcats.org).

Sunny is 16 weeks old, has had complete medical care, including spaying and is one of the most beautiful kittens we have ever seen, the SAFE Haven site said.

“She is a Flame Point Siamese mix, and when you hold her like a baby and sing Lion King songs to her, she purrs and falls asleep in your arms,” the site said. “When awake, she scoots around playing with footballs, shiny objects, and circular ball tracker toys. She then pauses for rest, relaxation, and more petting.”

The three-hour PUPPY BOWL begins at 2 p.m. eastern Sunday and that’s also when the live link to adopt Sunny will also go live to adopt her online.

Potential adopters will be contacted by SAFE Haven staff the next day, on Monday, to complete the adoption process in Raleigh. Sunny will need to be picked up in person at the adoption center located in Raleigh, the site said.