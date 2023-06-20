RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is working on changing its noise ordinance.

Currently, the rules are based on decibels, and the proposed ordinance presented at Tuesday’s Raleigh City Council meeting does away with that. Instead its up to whoever is enforcing the ordinance to decide whether it’s too loud based an a “reasonable person” standard.

“I do think that this noise ordinance is going to do a lot of good for providing some more predictability for our officers who are trying to enforce the noise ordinance, which is not working right now with the decibel reader,” City Council Member Jonathan Melton said.

Glenwood South Neighborhood Collaborative President Larry Miller said it’s important to have a noise ordinance that’s easily enforceable and works for everyone. He hopes the proposed one will be successful.

“We want the business to be able to survive, but the residents have to be able to have some quiet enjoyment of their property,” Miller said.

The city attorney’s office also proposes getting rid of amplified entertainment permits and hospitality district entertainment permits, which apply to Glenwood South.

Instead, it proposes a new nightclub ordinance for businesses across Raleigh. The city said the purpose of the nightclub ordinance isn’t to deal with noise, but instead with public safety concerns.

Miller said he’s concerned the new nightclub ordinance doesn’t allow businesses to appeal their fines.

Both businesses and the City Council said engagement is a priority before making any changes. The goal is to bring the proposal back to a council meeting in September.