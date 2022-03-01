RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh leaders are looking at drawing boundaries to create “social districts” that would allow people to take their alcoholic drink to go and walk around.

City officials are still trying to decide if they want to create the districts downtown.

If they do, they’re looking at implementing them somewhere along Fayetteville Street as part of the pilot program.

Other cities in North Carolina have already created these districts. Greensboro’s downtown social district went into effect Tuesday.

People told CBS 17 they hope the districts com to Raleigh.

“I think it’ll be great for the city itself and all of the businesses,” said Michael Longo, the owner of Vic’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria.

He was pleasantly surprised when CBS 17 crews told him that city leaders might allow people, in certain areas, to take their alcoholic drinks to-go.

“Alcohol sales will definitely improve,” Longo said. He hopes City Market will become its own “social district.”

“People can start walking, door-to-door, checking out city market and have a drink,” Longo said. “I think City Market can probably control people more, because it’s its own little area and it’s a beautiful space here.”

But it’ll take some time for Raleigh leaders to decide if they even want to take advantage of the state law, that allows these districts to exist.

Bill King is the President/CEO of the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

He told CBS 17 they’re working cautiously.

“The intention [of these districts] is not to create intense party districts,” King said.

There are going to be a lot of rules involved. Each area has to be clearly marked, indicating it is a social district.

People cannot bring their own alcohol. They have to purchase it from a restaurant or bar in the district.

When people do buy their drinks, they must get it in a 16-ounce container, or smaller, that’s not glass, and that has the business’ logo on it.

The hours people can drink and walk around will also be restricted. For example, Greensboro’s downtown social district ends at 9 p.m.

“We want to be careful about not being too, too late, so that we have a situation where potentially we have a lot of people out on the street late at night,” King said. “That could create some enforcement challenges and noise challenges.”

He said these social districts could help business owners who are still struggling financially, due to the pandemic.

“This core of downtown has been a little bit more affected over the last two years, because it’s more heavily dependent on office workers who have not fully returned [to the office],” King said. “[The area] is more impacted by fewer conventions and events and less business travel.”

Raleigh leaders are still in the early planning stages.

Downtown officials plan to check in with business owners, people living downtown, and property owners to see if this is something they’re going to be interested in, as well.