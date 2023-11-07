RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local and state leaders are celebrating the start of construction for the Wake Bus Rapid Transit Park and Ride facility, including more than three miles of dedicated bus-only lanes.

Raleigh leaders broke ground Tuesday on the future facility on New Bern Avenue, which will be the first of a total of four corridors across the county.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told CBS 17 in addition to this project, the city bought property for affordable housing in the area with the expectation of more growth.

Now, she’s calling for the city council to ask people about their needs.

“I really want us to set the bar and say this is how we will redevelop, and this is how we serve the community,” Baldwin said.

A spokesperson for the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce said it has spoken with businesses who expect more customers and more money because of the system.

City leaders believe the new facility should be completed by the end of 2025.