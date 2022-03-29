RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were killed and three others were injured in shootings in Raleigh over the weekend, according to Raleigh Police.

The three separate shootings occurred between Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

LaShawn Tylek Ford, 22, died following a shooting on the 1500-block of Burgundy Street around 9 p.m. last Friday, Raleigh police said. Two other people were injured.

Ford’s mother Fatima Williams described him as having a big personality and being a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews.

“My son was my only son, he was my oldest child, you took something that I’ll never, that I’ll never be able to have again,” Williams said.

On Saturday, there were two separate shootings in Raleigh 15 minutes apart. Raleigh police said a man was shot and killed on the 2800-block of Laodicea Drive and a woman was shot and seriously injured on the 6200-block of Battle Bridge Road.

Raleigh-Apex NAACP President Gerald Givens Jr. said the group is working with the Raleigh City Council and Raleigh police. He wants to target violence intervention from the start.

“We cannot allow ourselves to get numb to the violence that exists in our community,” Givens Jr. said.

He said he’s meeting with the group Cure Violence based out of Chicago to see if their method of reducing gun violence would be effective locally.

“We’ll determine which model that we want to use to help train people here locally, so we can get the right action that generates the right results,” said Givens Jr.

Corey Branch is the District C Council Member, representing the district where the fatal shootings occurred. Branch said he is focused on targeting ages 13-25 when it comes to reducing gun violence.

“We’re having a lot of our shootings with individuals within those groups, age groups,” Branch said. “So finding ways for activities, jobs, find out what can we do to stop the violence and things, and the gun violence that’s happening in the community.”

Branch said the council is working with the Raleigh police chief and the Raleigh-Apex NAACP on the status of a $2 million grant that would go toward reducing gun violence.