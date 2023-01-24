RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh leaders are addressing ways to help with growth around Dix Park.

The Raleigh City council plans to hold a public meeting Tuesday to present a study on a new vision and set of recommendations for sustainable growth south of downtown Raleigh.

It’s called the Dix Edge Area Study.

Some of the topics they are looking to address include affordable housing, displacement and transportation.

Many neighbors come to Dix Park for the open space and fresh air

“It’s just so open, it’s so open, so quiet, so close to downtown. I can go grab a coffee, drive two minutes here and then I’m relaxing in the sun,” said Victoria Velez.

She was born and raised in the Triangle and has noticed the rapid growth in the area.

As the city grows, home prices are also increasing. The city says homes near Dix Park have remained relatively affordable, and with all the new growth, neighbors in areas that border Dix Park want to keep it that way.

Many have voiced concerns about affordable housing and displacement. That’s why the city conducted their Dix Edge Area Study to find solutions to mitigate potential problems.

The city council has taken action to create more affordable housing by rezoning city-owned property to allow for affordable housing units.

Some neighbors have also voiced concerns about being displaced due to higher income households out bidding lower income households for lower priced units. The study recommends increasing market rate housing supply to meet the demand of higher income households.

“I do think affordable housing is a little more necessary, especially in Raleigh,” said Velez.

Then there’s addressing transportation concerns which includes updating Lake Wheeler Road to allow for more traffic.

Council can either approve these recommendations or look for more feedback.

The meeting takes place Tuesday at 5 p.m.

You can find more information on the study in the full final report.