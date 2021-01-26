Raleigh LGBT communities say Biden’s reversal of military transgender ban is a huge win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday reversing the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

“What I’m doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform,” said President Biden.

The order offers protections to the thousands of transgender service members, such as preventing service members from being discharged or denied reenlistment for their gender identity.

Local advocates say it’s a step in the right direction.

“I want to see all of my fellow transgender family members being able to do what they love and what they want to do but also feeling authentically like themselves and being able to be themselves,” said Kori Hennessey, the director of education and programs at the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

Advocates hope that next steps of protection under the law will prevent another possible reversal under a future administration.

“It just sends a reassurance to the community that trans people are valued for who we are and that’s a real emotional reaction to feeling safer than we have been for the previous four years,” said Ames Simmons, policy director for Equality North Carolina.

President Biden is also requesting a progress report on the matter in 60 days.