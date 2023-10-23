RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is growing.

Now, city officials want community input into what’s working and what needs some more work.

There will be two events in Raleigh this week to engage the community and help leaders decide what should be implemented in the city’s Economic Development Strategy.

Right now, a consultant group is focusing mainly on the Fayetteville Street area.

It’s a collaborative effort between city leaders and the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

“This is going to help us set the road map of what are the investments we need to make as a community in our downtown, as well as, what interventions are needed or do we need to rethink how we’re doing things in downtown, to really position us for success over the next ten years,” said Will Gaskins, the vice president of Economic Development and Planning for the DRA.

He told CBS 17 these community feedback pop-up events scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are important to the future of Raleigh.

Revitalization efforts are already ongoing with a new pickleball court on Fayetteville Street.

But that’s just the start.

Future strategies will focus on retail, the office market, the minority- and women-owned business community, and catalytic projects.

Gaskins said everyone can help make a difference.

“Everyone has some element of buy-in and connection to downtown Raleigh. It’s our city center,” he said. “So, we really want everyone across the board, be they employees, residents, visitors, just, you know, citizens of the city of Raleigh, whomever, to be able to participate in that process and provide that input.”

On Wednesday from noon to 1:30 p.m., the DRA will be at City Plaza (421 Fayetteville St.) to get feedback.

On Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., the DRA will be at Morning Times, 10 E. Hargett St.

Information on the community feedback efforts can be found here. There is an online option as well.