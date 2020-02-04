Raleigh Magazine ranks top bars in the city

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The February issue of Raleigh Magazine is now out and it’s all about the best bars in Raleigh.

The rankings are the result of thousands of votes cast by magazine readers.

Bill Young talked to publisher Gina Stephens about the booming hospitality industry in the city.

Check out the interview above and learn more about Raleigh Magazine by clicking here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss