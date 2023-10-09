RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From PNC Arena to Blue Ridge Road, this month’s issue of Raleigh Magazine goes through all 17 projects currently growing toward the sky in the City of Oaks.

District by district, take a look at the magazine’s development issue for the latest—including a look at “The Weld,” a $700 million mixed-use project coming to the Dix Park area. Also featured in the issue are what’s next in Midtown, the Exchange, North Hills and more.

More than just skyscrapers, the October issue of Raleigh Mag is also a source of information on philanthropic work in Raleigh with the launch of “Give Raleigh,” a 40-day donation matching campaign.

“We’ve chosen a trio of charities that we believe really have their hands in the dirt, making a difference in our city, helping families with all kinds of needs,” said publisher Gina Stephens.

Stephens said the charities chosen are A Place at the Table, the Tammy Lynn Center and Transitions LifeCare.

The 40-day Give Raleigh campaign, in partnership with Towne Bank and Towne Insurance, will match every donation made to these charities up to $10,000.

“We love telling the stories about this city and we want to help make a difference and make it a better place,” Stephens said. This link to Raleigh Magazine’s Give Raleigh page will help get you started on more information and how to contribute.