RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh residents are used to seeing their city on ‘best places to live’ list. They’ve now made another- Top 100 Best Places to Live in America by Livability.

The list was put together by surveying more than 1,000 adults from across the country to determine what they value in a prospective home community. People were asked what factors were most important for them when choosing a new place to live and how their priorities have changed amid inflation.

It’s no surprise affordability was among the top three factors for most people surveyed.

“As remote work trends continue and affordability becomes more elusive amidst high inflation, people are thinking about where their money goes the farthest,” says Amanda Ellis, Livability.com Editor in Chief. “Our Top 100 Best Places to Live list celebrates the amazing small and mid-sized communities across the U.S. – the ones who really shine when it comes to offering affordability alongside amenities and opportunity.”

Raleigh came in at the number 14 spot with a 647 ‘Liv Score’. The score is calculated using city amenities, education, health care, infrastructure and recently important remote readiness.

“The popularity and flexibility that remote work offers has changed the dynamics of how people decide where to live,” said Dawn Conciatori, VP, Referral Generation, eXp Realty.

Raleigh’s strongest asset was it’s economy, according to the survey. It received a score of 89 out of 100 in that category. The survey credited the strength of the Research Triangle and its ability to attract tech and biotech companies.

The availability of fiber internet gave the city a boost as well. Livability said the city’s three fiber providers provided enough connectivity and strength to for remote workers.

Below are the cities that made the top 10:

Madison, Wisconsin Ann Arbor, Michigan Rochester, Minnesota Naperville, Illinois Overland Park, Kansas Minneapolis, Minnesota Fishers, Indiana Salt Lake City, Utah Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Carmel, Indiana

