Investigators are on the scene of a shooting at Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall. (CBS 17/Brea Hollingsworth)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continues in the parking lot, Raleigh police said.

Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall on a shooting call around noon on Friday, according to Raleigh police.

One male was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Lt. Jason Borneo.

A CBS 17 crew is at the scene just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue near the intersection of Old Wake Forest Rd. and Triangle Town Blvd. where a heavy police presence remains.

Police have taped off the parking lot and officers have been focusing their investigation on a black Mercedes Benz. In a release, police said the mall remains open as detectives remain on the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.