RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a Raleigh mall sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries as an investigation continues in the parking lot, Raleigh police said.
Officers were sent to Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center mall on a shooting call around noon on Friday, according to Raleigh police.
One male was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Lt. Jason Borneo.
A CBS 17 crew is at the scene just outside of Saks Fifth Avenue near the intersection of Old Wake Forest Rd. and Triangle Town Blvd. where a heavy police presence remains.
Police have taped off the parking lot and officers have been focusing their investigation on a black Mercedes Benz. In a release, police said the mall remains open as detectives remain on the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.