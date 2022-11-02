GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —A Raleigh man facing multiple charges, including identity theft, was taken into custody in the heartland.

34-year-old Fritz St. Louis, Jr. faces multiple charges in North Carolina in connection with a vehicle break-in that happened in early August.

According to the Alamance Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4, deputies responded to the break-in at a park on Church Road in Saxapahaw. The victim said the window of his 2017 Kia Soul had been broken out.

The victim told deputies that his friend’s purse, which included a driver’s license and multiple credit/debit cards, had been taken from the vehicle.

While deputies were on scene taking the report, the “owner of the purse received a notification that one of her cards was currently being used at Walmart in Mebane,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement said, “as the investigation continued, detectives were able to collect photographs of a suspect and a receipt from the Mebane Walmart.”

Detectives said they “tracked gift cards bought by the suspect and discovered they were used in Raleigh to purchase money orders.” They then “tracked the money orders” to 34-year-old Fritz St. Louis Jr. of Raleigh, according to officials.

St. Louis was identified from photographs at Walmart and Food Lion where another fraudulent purchase was made, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The whereabouts of St. Louis were unknown until detectives recently received a phone call from the St. Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri,” officials said. Detectives there reported that “they had chased breaking and entering suspects from a local park.”

“After catching the suspects, [detectives] identified St. Louis and another Raleigh man, Torian Fields, as the offenders,” officials said.

Using forensic technology authorized by a search warrant, detectives found evidence leading back to the Alamance County incident from August.

St. Louis is charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, four counts of felony financial card theft. identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense, and injury to personal property.

St. Louis was later arrested in Wake County and is currently in jail there under a $30,000 secured bond; Fields has yet to be arrested, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office said these men are most likely associated with the Felony Lane Gang which has been targeting vehicles in parks across the country.