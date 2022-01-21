Raleigh man accused of reporting his crashed car as stolen faces insurance fraud charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State insurance investigators say a Raleigh man tried to report his car stolen after crashing it and then leaving the scene of the crash.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Friday announced the arrest of Daniel Andres Guerra, 24, on a felony count of insurance fraud. He was arrested on Jan. 14 and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division say Guerra filed the stolen vehicle report between late October and Dec. 1. They say he filed his claim with National General Insurance Co.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Causey said.

