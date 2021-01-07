Raleigh man accused of sexually assaulting child he coached at swim club

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A Raleigh man was arrested for sexually assaulting a child he coached at a swim club in High Point, police said in a news release.

Aaron Philip Key, 27, of Raleigh, is charged with 12 counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

On Nov. 2, 2020, a juvenile victim reported being sexually assaulted over multiple years by their swim club coach.

Following an investigation, Key was charged. He was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was taken to the High Point jail and given a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Detective P. Mustain at (336) 887-7964.