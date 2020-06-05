Raleigh man admits he tried to set police vehicle on fire, federal officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was arrested Thursday after federal officials said he tried to set a Raleigh police vehicle on fire during the protests over the weekend.

Jabari Devon Davis, 21, of Raleigh, was taken into custody by agents with the ATF and charged with one count of attempting to damage or destroy by fire a vehicle owned or possessed by an institution receiving federal financial assistance.

On May 31 just after midnight, someone started a fire in the “fuel filler” area of a Raleigh police SUV at the Southeast District Station located at 2800 Rock Quarry Road, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw a dark-colored vehicle driving on a road behind the station. That vehicle was seen on video stopping near the damaged SUV, federal officials said.

“A fingerprint had been lifted off of the Hennessey bottle recovered at the scene. A latent print examiner determined the print to be the left ring finger of Davis,” Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said in a release.

Authorities interviewed Davis at his home where he admitted to setting the fire and said he was “pissed off with everything going on.”

Davis will make his initial court appearance June 5 by video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert T. Numbers, II.

He faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Federal agencies do not release mug shots.