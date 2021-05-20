Raleigh man arrested after being charged with murdering his wife

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh man was arrested Thursday after he was charged with murdering his wife earlier in the week, police said.

Santago Oslo White, 56, was wanted after his wife was found shot to death behind a home in the 700 block of Ileagnes Road around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Sharen White, 47.

Santago White was taken into custody at the Raleigh Police Department’s Northeast District office on Greens Dairy Road.

He hasn’t been issued a bond at this time.

This story will be updated.