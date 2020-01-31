Raleigh man arrested, charged with DWI after SUV bursts into flames on railroad tracks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested and charged after his SUV burst into flames while on the railroad tracks Thursday night, according to Raleigh police.

Langley William Griffin, 24, is facing charges of driving while impaired and trespassing on railroad right-of-way.

According to police, they were called to the railroad tracks in the 1800-block of Wake Forest Road for a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Police said it appeared that Griffin had been driving on the tracks before he got out of his vehicle and it caught fire. Griffin’s actions on scene led police to believe he was impaired. He did not suffer any injuries.

The railroad tracks are not City of Raleigh property so police said they have no role in removing the vehicle or securing the scene.

Griffin was taken to the Wake County Detention Center where he has since bonded out.

