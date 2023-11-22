RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested for his alleged role in a rape that happened 17 years ago, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Warrants state that on July 9, 2006, then 23-year-old Taurean White, of Raleigh, “did carnally know and abuse KM, a child under the age of 13 years.”

The arrest warrant was issued Oct. 24 for two counts of first-degree rape of a child. Court records show White was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to court documents, a magistrate ordered White could not contact the victim and must stay away from them at all times.

He received no bond pending a first appearance on Wednesday.