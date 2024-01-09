RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, a man was arrested for his role in a double shooting on Western Boulevard in December that left a man and woman injured.

On Dec. 19, police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Western Blvd. regarding a shooting. Raleigh police said a man and woman were injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee identified a vehicle that was hit several times.

Arrest warrants state Quincy Phillips, 18, of Raleigh, Phillips and an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds from a semi-automatic rifle at a group of people and two were hit by bullets.

On Monday, Phillips was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
  • Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • Three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property
  • Nine counts of discharging a firearm in city limits
  • Two counts of injury to personal property
  • One count of felony conspiracy
  • One count of felony riot
  • One count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle
  • One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Phillips received no bond and will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.