RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, a man was arrested for his role in a double shooting on Western Boulevard in December that left a man and woman injured.
On Dec. 19, police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Western Blvd. regarding a shooting. Raleigh police said a man and woman were injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
A Dunkin’ Donuts employee identified a vehicle that was hit several times.
Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter
Arrest warrants state Quincy Phillips, 18, of Raleigh, Phillips and an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds from a semi-automatic rifle at a group of people and two were hit by bullets.
On Monday, Phillips was arrested and charged with:
- Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- Three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property
- Nine counts of discharging a firearm in city limits
- Two counts of injury to personal property
- One count of felony conspiracy
- One count of felony riot
- One count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Phillips received no bond and will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.