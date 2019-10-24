Raleigh man arrested for firing pellet gun at children, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is in custody after being accused of firing a pellet gun at children. The kids were his own neighbors, according to police.

“They come in hollering and screaming, saying, ‘He’s shooting a gun at us,'” said neighbor George Byrd. “A BB gun with a scope on it.”

Byrd says the kids had been playing along Bledsoe Avenue in Southeast Raleigh around 5 p.m. Tuesday. There were four of them — ages five to eleven.

“They were on the skateboards playing and everything, just up and down the street like normal, as they do right out there all the time.”

That’s when police Raheem Burt, 27, starting shooting a pellet gun at them from inside his home.

“First thought was ‘knock the door in and get him.’ You’re trying to harm kids.”

Byrd says thankfully none of the kids were hurt, but the shock’s done its own damage.

“It’s the getting over part. It’s the aftermath really,” he said.

He said it took police about four hours to get Burt to come out of the house.

On Wednesday, workers were boarding up the broken glass.

Byrd said they hope they won’t be seeing Burt through those windows ever again.

“Everybody would be on edge,” he said. “Hopefully his landlord will step up to the plate and correct the situation.”

Burt faces assault and weapons charges. He’s in custody at the Wake County Jail.

