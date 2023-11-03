RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was charged on Thursday with multiple counts of incest and taking indecent liberties with children, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 7, 2021, the sheriff’s office received a report regarding a man who was believed to be having an inappropriate relationship with a victim. Last month, on Oct. 6, the sheriff’s office said they received additional information regarding indecent liberties with a child.

Arrest warrants stated Brant Joseph Varney, 42, of Raleigh, had “carnal intercourse” with his stepchild in April 2021.

Varney is accused of taking “immoral, improper, and indecent liberties” in 2009 on four occasions with the victim who was under 16 years old, according to arrest warrants.

After the sheriff’s office investigated and consulted with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, Varney was charged with two counts of felony incest and four counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a child.

On Thursday, Varney was arrested and received a $500,000 secured bond. According to court records, he will make a first appearance on Friday.