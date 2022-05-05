CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old from Raleigh who police say left the scene after stabbing two victims in Cary on Wednesday night was arrested and charged on Thursday night, Cary Police said.

Noaah Carlson Speller

Noaah Carlson Speller, 18, is facing two charges–assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

The stabbing took place at approximately 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of NW Cary Parkway, near the intersection of Roebling Lane.

One of the two victims was treated and released while the other remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said on Thursday.

Cary Police said multiple 911 calls were received that led to finding and transporting of both stabbing victims to a nearby hospital.

Cary Police Lt. John Reeves described the incident as “domestic-related” and said both victims know Speller.