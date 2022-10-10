A police SUV hit during the incident (left) and Joshua Bibey in a mugshot from CCBI

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man.

“We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.

Officers pursued 27-year-old Joshua Bibey for a short time Thursday before losing him. On Friday, he was seen and arrested by Raleigh police on warrants for charges including assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run.

Adams said that since the cameras were installed in February, they’ve been a helping hand in getting wanted people off the streets.

“We’ve had 113 hits and 60 successes, what we call successes, where we recover a stolen vehicle, we’ve recovered dozens of stolen vehicles already,” he said.

The cameras are used for safety reasons, too.

“It’s also important to remember that things like Silver Alerts or Amber Alerts, that’s a way for us to locate some of those missing people,” Adams said.

He said while some may have concerns about the cameras, they’re only used to protect the entire community.

“We don’t use these cameras for minor offenses, and so all of these things that we’re getting hits on are serious crimes, or missing persons, or things of that nature, so we’re not looking for expired tags or minor traffic offenses,” Adams said.

He says the department hopes to invest in more cameras in the future.