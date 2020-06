RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- A 38-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with an overdose death, the Raleigh Police Department said.

In November of 2018, 50-year-old Felix Sparks died of a drug overdose, police said.

The Wake County District Attorney’s Office approved a murder charge for Cedric Morris, 38, in connection with Sparks’ death, police said in a release.

Morris is now behind bars in the Wake County Detention Center.