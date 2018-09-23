Raleigh man at center of use of force controversy is arrested again Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hinton in a file photo from CBS 17. [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man who was seen on video being beaten by law enforcement officers earlier this year has been arrested or cited for the third time in an incident involving assault on an officer, Raleigh police said Friday.

Kyron Hinton's original arrest on April 3 has been the center of a use of force controversy.

Hinton said he was beaten by Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies and North Carolina State Highway Troopers during his April 3 arrest on Raleigh Boulevard.

He was initially charged with disorderly conduct, resisting a public officer, and assault on a law enforcement animal. The Wake County District Attorney's Office dropped those charges on May 7.

Kyron was cited for assault on a Wake County deputy on June 3 after Hinton's mom called 911 saying her son needed mental health care.

When deputies responded June 3, they say they found Hinton, who appeared to be in need of medical help and was taken to an ambulance. His mother was with the group who walked him to the ambulance, officials said.

That's when officials say Hinton resisted treatment, became combative, and kicked a Wake County deputy.

He was cited for misdemeanor assault on a government officer and the sheriff says he was taken to the hospital.

The latest incident involving Hinton and law enforcement happened Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Longview Grocery at 2405 Poole Road, Raleigh police said Friday.

Police said in a news release that a man "was acting erratically by swinging a bottle of bleach and an ash trash stand."

The man continued to "kick and resist" when officers tried to "secure him in order to prevent him from harming himself or others," police said.

Hinton was charged with assault on law enforcement officer, damage to government property, resist, delay and obstruct, and second-degree trespass.

Hinton was taken to Wake Med for evaluation.