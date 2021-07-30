Raleigh man behind bars on $1 million bond after months-long investigation into child’s sexual assault

Dana Lynn Dean, 54 of Raleigh, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A man turned himself in after he was accused of committing sexual acts with a juvenile family member, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dana Lynn Dean, 54 of Raleigh, has been charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation back in April after a family member told investigators that Dean had sexually assaulted her over an unknown period of time.

The investigation revealed the assaults ended several years ago, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim was under the age of 12 when the crimes occurred.

After a months long investigation, the Wake County District Attorney’s Office agreed to prosecute the case.

Dean turn himself into authorities Friday morning. He was booked in the Wake County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.