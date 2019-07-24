Raleigh man being held under $11M bond on child sex crime charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old Raleigh man is being held under an $11 million bond after being charged with new child sex crimes on Tuesday, warrants show.

Bruce Ryan Tyler, who lived near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Perry Creek Road, was charged Tuesday evening. He was already in custody after being arrested April 15 and charged with first-degree sex offense with a child.

Warrants released Wednesday show Tyler has an extensive criminal record in New York where he was convicted on charges such as criminal contempt and assault.

Tuesday’s child sex crime charges involve three different victims – all under the age of 13. One victim is stated to be between the ages of 6 and 10 at the time of the offenses, warrants say.

Those offenses took place between January 2012 and November 2015 with two victims and December 2015 and April of this year with a third victim, warrants say.

He is facing a total of eight charges including first-degree sex offense involving a child.

A $9 million bond was invoked on Tuesday which brings his total bond amount to $11.04 million.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

