Raleigh man believes police ‘let suspects go’ during home invasion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is turning to CBS 17 for help after he believes Raleigh police let two suspects go after stopping them just feet from his home.

Dustin Overacker was hesitant to share his story since the suspects are still out there, but after two months without an arrest, he’s hoping someone can help give him a little peace of mind.

When Overacker relocated his family from New York to Raleigh he bought a home inside the beltline for one reason.

“It’s super private,” said Overacker. “It’s really set back in. It’s not someplace that people end up for any other reason other than living here.”

On October 4, his sense of security changed with a simple alert from his home surveillance system.

“I knew there were people on the camera that I wouldn’t be able to see outside,” said Overacker. “I didn’t want to go outside with my 7-year-old.”

Video shows an unidentified man at the front door with a dog when someone calls him to the side of the home.

At the same time, two women are seen looking through the windows of Overacker’s home and trying to get in multiple doors.

“It’s very hard to tell what they were doing,” said Overacker. “They did go inside my house, so it wasn’t just peeking in the windows. They had a very clear view that someone lived here.”

Overacker says the police showed up about 10 minutes after he called, stopping an Uber with the two women inside just feet away from his driveway.

“They let them go,” said Overacker.

A few days later he says a detective followed up on the case, but that was two months ago.

“There’s no legal paperwork,” said Overacker. “There’s no answer. Evidently, Uber wouldn’t give them the information.”

Uber told CBS 17 it takes them anywhere from an hour to two weeks to respond to requests from law enforcement.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh Police, and the Detective investigating, but like Overacker we received no response.

“It’s hard to believe you can’t get a name of somebody who was right in front of your house taking a major service like Uber at 12:30 a.m. on an almost deserted street,” said Overacker. “Give me the power of subpoena and I’d have it solved already I think.”

If you recognize the people in the video you are being asked to call Raleigh police.

