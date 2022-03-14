RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old Raleigh man is facing felony charges after he broke into a middle school and stole a bus, according to court documents.

Bryson Scott Wilson was arrested early Sunday at Leesville Road Middle School on Pride Way in Raleigh.

Arrest warrants for Wilson say he broke into the school late Saturday and stole a bus.

During the process of theft, the bus was damaged along with a fence at the school, the court documents say.

Wilson was found to be in possession of multiple jars or baggies of marijuana when he was arrested, warrants say.

Raleigh police charged Wilson with:

Injury to personal property

Breaking or entering

Felony larceny of a motor vehicle

Injury to real property

Injury to personal property

PWISD marijuana

Felony possession of schedule IV controlled substance

Wilson also faces charges from the Highway Patrol of hit/run leave scene of property damage and felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Wilson received a $20,000 secure bond and remains in jail Monday morning.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Wake County Public Schools System but is waiting to hear back.