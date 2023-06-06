The bank was closed after Monday’s robbery. Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said Tuesday they had made an arrest after the latest of at least seven bank robberies in the city this year.

The Tuesday arrest was linked to a bank robbery on Monday at a Wells Fargo bank, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

The robbery happened just before 10:15 a.m. at the bank at 3959 New Bern Ave., police said.

“The suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money,” the news release said.

The teller gave the suspect money and the man fled, according to police.

“A weapon was implied but not seen,” police said in the news release.

Tuesday afternoon, Michael Gray Kelsay, 38, was arrested at his Thornblade Drive home in Raleigh, according to arrest records and police.

Kelsay was charged with common law robbery and held on a $50,000 secured bond, police and booking records said.