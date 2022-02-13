Raleigh man captured for January convenience store fatal stabbing after eluding police for more than 1 month

Gary Earl Jenkins has been wanted for more than one month for a fatal January stabbing (Raleigh police).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After being on the run for more than one month, a man has been taken into custody for an early January fatal convenience store stabbing, Raleigh police confirmed early Saturday morning.

Gary Earl Jenkins, 60, has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center after being booked at an unspecified time on Saturday for the fatal stabbing of 57-year-old Clifton McClam at a convenience store off of New Bern Avenue on Jan. 6.

Jenkins was wanted for murder less than 24 hours following the fatal stabbing after McClam was punctured multiple times, police said.

McClam was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police did not say what led them to name Jenkins the sole suspect, but at this time no one else is wanted in the crime.

This criminal incident was the second in less than one month at the New Bern Avenue convenience store, too, as it saw a man get shot in the leg on Dec. 16, according to a previous CBS 17 report.